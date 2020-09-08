Obituary: Maria Fatima Azevedo

Maria Fatima’s passions and primary focuses in life were her faith in God, her children and in more recent years, her grandchildren. She had an extraordinary talent in cooking and always held an open door into her home. Family or not, hungry or not, she took great pleasure in nurturing and feeding anyone who came into her home. Crocheting hats and scarves, praying devoutly, entertaining friends and family visitors and tending to her plants and flowers filled her days. Whether she lived with plenty or little, she was always content and grateful for what she had. A loyal, kind and caring friend to so many and she often enjoyed sharing a cup of coffee and something sweet with many friends. Maria Fatima was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often repeated the words “live day by day and love each other.”