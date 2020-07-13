Obituary: Maria Elisa Avelar

September 1, 1936 ~ July 11, 2020
Maria Elisa Avelar, 83, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her children and friends, Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Elisa was born on September 1, 1936 in St Jorge Azores-Portugal.
Her passion was her family, The Holy Ghost, and Our Lady of Fatima festas. After homesteading in Angola, Africa over 16 years with her husband and children, she moved to the United States. She worked various jobs in California, Nevada, and Idaho. Besides her work and homes duties, she always made time for her sewing, crochet, gardening, prayers and working for the festas.
Her children were always in her mind, but the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the stars of her life.
Elisa is survived by her children; Tony (Cecilia) Avelar, Maria Teixeira, Helen Matos, Joe (Anna) Avelar, Larry Avelar, her two sisters, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Elisa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and a friend to many.
She was preceded in death, by her grandparents, parents, son, husband, granddaughter, and many in-laws.
Special thanks to Hospice Visions and their staff for the loving care they provided to Elisa up to the end of her life.
A viewing will be held 6:00 pm, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 followed by a rosary at 7:00 pm at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St, Buhl.
A private funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Buhl. Elisa will be laid to rest with a graveside service 12:30 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at West End Cemetery 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Elisa’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
