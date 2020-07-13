Obituary: Maria Elisa Avelar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 1, 1936 ~ July 11, 2020

Maria Elisa Avelar, 83, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her children and friends, Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Elisa was born on September 1, 1936 in St Jorge Azores-Portugal.

Her passion was her family, The Holy Ghost, and Our Lady of Fatima festas. After homesteading in Angola, Africa over 16 years with her husband and children, she moved to the United States. She worked various jobs in California, Nevada, and Idaho. Besides her work and homes duties, she always made time for her sewing, crochet, gardening, prayers and working for the festas.

Her children were always in her mind, but the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the stars of her life.

Elisa is survived by her children; Tony (Cecilia) Avelar, Maria Teixeira, Helen Matos, Joe (Anna) Avelar, Larry Avelar, her two sisters, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Elisa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and a friend to many.

She was preceded in death, by her grandparents, parents, son, husband, granddaughter, and many in-laws.