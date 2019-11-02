January 5, 1922—November 1, 2019
Maria Del Rosario (Reyna) Fuentes, 97 of Burley, Idaho passed away Nov. 1, 2019 at Parke View Rehab and Care Center. Rosario was born on Jan. 5, 1922 in McAllen, Texas. She was the fourth child of Eustacio Reyna and Maria De Jesus Rodrigues Reyna. She lived in McAllen, Texas where she met and married her late husband Pablo Fuentes on August 27, 1939. In May of 1958 they moved to Burley, Idaho where they raised her thirteen children. Rosario was a member of St. Therese’s Little Flower Church and a very devout Catholic. She was an amazing cook and was known for her great tortillas, mole, rice and tamales. She was a self-taught seamstress who liked to make baby blankets, clothes, tea towels and loved embroidery. Her siblings are Escolastico Sanchez, Antonio Reyna, Roberto Reyna, Rosendo Reyna, Raymundo Reyna, Refugia Reyna, and Margarita R Mendoza. She was blessed with thirty-two grandchildren, forty-four great-granchildren and fifteen great-great grandchildren.Roasario is preceded in death by Pablo Fuentes(her late husband), Jose (T.J.) Fuentes(son), Gabriel Fuentes(grandson), and Toni Castillo(granddaughter).
She is survived by Maria Elva (Ramiro) Cardenas, Pablo Fuentes Jr., Hector (Josie)Fuentes, Humberto (Blanca)Fuentes, Nelida (Tony) Castillo, Flor Estela (David)Rodriguez, Melda (Jose)Mariscal, Margie (Ron)Alexander, David (Carlos)Fuentes, Linda (Dave)Labeaf, Armando (Pauline)Fuentes, and Carmen (Jose)Loya.
Rosary will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at St. Therese the Little Flower Church 1601 Oakley Ave. Burley, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the church with gathering an hour prior to service. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. Services will conclude with burial at the Gem Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Burley, Idaho under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
