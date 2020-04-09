Obituary: Maria Clemente Borba Brazil (Cabral)

Maria was very involved in the Portuguese community locally. She and Joe were instrumental in starting the festa in Buhl, and she was President of the Festa do Espirito Santo in Jerome. She was also a member in good standing at the Magic Valley Portuguese Hall. Maria was a great cook and when she wasn’t traveling, she was cooking and making sure her granddaughter Sammantha had all of her recipes. It was a little bit of this and a pinch of that. She never used measurements or followed a recipe. She just knew how to put ingredients together and it always turned out delicious. Another one of her favorite pass times was Bingo. If there was a Bingo game within 100 miles Maria, Lourdes and her longtime friend and commadre, Fatima, would be on the road with their “little” Bingo bags & markers.