Obituary: Maria Clemente Borba Brazil (Cabral)

September 1, 1938—April 5, 2020
Maria Clemente Borba Brazil (Cabral) passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 81 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 1, 1938, to Lasalet Brazil Borba and Joao Clemente Borba, in the Azores Island of São Jorge. Maria married Joe Laurenco Cabral in May of 1961; together they had six children.
In 1965, they immigrated to the United States and settled in the San Joaquin Valley in California. She and Joe owned and operated their own dairy for many years. In addition to helping on the dairy and raising six children, she always worked outside the home. In 1980 the family moved to Idaho and operated a dairy in Wendell. Later she and Joe divorced in 1991, at which time she procured employment at the Farmhouse in Wendell. While she was working there, she met her travel companion and best friend Dimas Fagundes.
Dimas and Maria spent many years together traveling with friends and family. If you asked her what her favorite memory was, she would tell you it was the trip she and Dimas took to Mexico. They also made several trips to California, Arizona, Montana, and Canada. Sometimes it was just the two of them, other times Dimas’s brother, Pedro, and his wife, Lourdes, would travel with them. After Dimas and Pedro passed away the friendship with Lourdes remained. In fact, the two became inseparable, they picked up right where they left off and continued to travel together, especially to the many Festas do Espirito Santo in California.
Maria was very involved in the Portuguese community locally. She and Joe were instrumental in starting the festa in Buhl, and she was President of the Festa do Espirito Santo in Jerome. She was also a member in good standing at the Magic Valley Portuguese Hall. Maria was a great cook and when she wasn’t traveling, she was cooking and making sure her granddaughter Sammantha had all of her recipes. It was a little bit of this and a pinch of that. She never used measurements or followed a recipe. She just knew how to put ingredients together and it always turned out delicious. Another one of her favorite pass times was Bingo. If there was a Bingo game within 100 miles Maria, Lourdes and her longtime friend and commadre, Fatima, would be on the road with their “little” Bingo bags & markers.
She will be greatly missed by her friends and most especially by her loving family. She is survived by her daughters, Louisa (Shane) Gulliford of Jerome, Mary Cabral of the Azores, Dora (Jennifer) Cabral and Lasalet Jimenez both of California. Also, by her sons, Johnny Cabral of Twin Falls and Joey Cabral of Shoshone. Others mourning her loss are her grandchildren, Jessika, Ariel, JJ, Dallas, Mikeal, Cheyenne, Scott, Sammantha, Ryan, Shaynee, Amanda and Ashlee. She also has 14 great-grandchildren. Additionally, surviving her are sisters, Lurdes in California and Teodora in the Azores.Preceding her in death are her parents, former husband Joe, and companion Dimas, her sister Natalia and brother Joao.
Due to the current pandemic situation, catholic services will be held at a later time. She would have loved if her friends and family would, in the meantime, pray a rosary for the repose of her soul. She would also find peace if you would accompany the family in celebrating her life when this is all over.
Condolences can be relayed to the family courtesy of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
