January 10, 1969—October 13, 2019
She had a wild spirit and a fire in her soul. She had a smile that would light up any room she entered. She loved her kids more than anything on this earth. She loved the Yankees! And if you knew Maria, you always knew the score of the game! You would also know how much she loved her red boots and if you didn’t see those boots coming first, you could hear her laugh from across the room. That laugh was infectious and so are the memories she has left in all of our hearts.
Maria Alaina Grata passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, after a short sudden illness. As always, her biggest fan and strongest supporter, her daughter Dakota, was right by her side. Maria Alaina Romanolo was born on January 10th, 1969 in Staten Island, New York to Charles and Marsha Romanolo. She spent her childhood in New York and graduated from Freehold Township High School in 1987. The family moved to Las Vegas in 1988. Maria attended the University of Nevada and obtained her Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Maria worked in corrections for a short time and decided to pursue other career opportunities. She also attended nursing school at CSI and graduated in 2010. While living in Las Vegas and finishing up her degree, Maria met Chris Grata and they were married in 1993. A year later, they welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Dakota Anne. In 1995 they welcomed baby brother Daniel. Chris and Maria decided to move their family to Idaho in hopes of a safer place to raise their family. They later divorced and shared the responsibility for raising their children. Maria worked in hospitality, always serving others and doing her best to raise her kids. Daniel and Dakota were the joy of her life and her reason for all her hard work. Maria spent 8 years working at Elevation 486 serving customers and making many friends along the way. She loved whitewater rafting and everything Arizona. So much that she moved and got to spend several months in the warm weather before returning to Twin Falls, spending her last days with her daughter and many friends who surrounded her while she struggled with medical issues. It brings peace to our hearts knowing Maria is now with her son Daniel, in Heaven watching the games together. We know they are now resting in the arms of Our Father, where there are no broken hearts, no sadness and no one is sick. The world has lost an amazing woman and we hope that you remember the good times spent with Maria and her bigger than life attitude and personality. That’s what we all loved about her.
Maria’s family including her daughter, Dakota Grata (Cody Moore); parents, Charlie Romanolo (Cathy Deloreto), and granddaughter, Braylin Grata, along with many friends will miss her laugh, her smile and her big presence in all of our lives. Because of Maria, our lives have been forever changed and we know Heaven is a better place because of her presence. We will always remember and never forget.
Maria was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Grata; her brother, David Romanolo, and her mother, Marsha Romanolo.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Pastor Mike Seward will officiate. Parking is available in the lots behind and beside the center and also in city parking on 2nd Ave. North. A reception follows at Elevation 486, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
