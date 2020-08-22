 Skip to main content
Obituary: Maria Aida Vega Morales
July 16, 1942 ~ August 16, 2020

Maria Aida Vega Morales passed away on August 16, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Aida was born on July 16, 1942 to Pedro Vega and Maria Juarez-Vega in San Pedro Tacaro, Michoacan, Mexico. Where she met and later married the love of her life Saul and they made a beautiful life and family together. She was a very loving and supportive woman always encouraging those she loved to never give up because she knew they could do anything they set out to do and she was so proud of her family. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for and she will be greatly missed.

Aida is survived by her five children, Gisifredo “Fred” (Gabriela) of Twin Falls, Herman “Bruce” (Gabriela) of San Pedro Tacaro, Celso (Duana) of Layton, UT, Hector (Jamey) of Heyburn, and Sujey of Twin Falls. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, five of her siblings and numerous nieces and nephew and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband, a granddaughter, and her oldest sister.

A Visitation and Rosary service will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID. Funeral Mass will be held at St Edward’s Catholic Church on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 10am followed by her interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

Aida we want you to know how much we all love and miss you but feel some comfort having you protecting and watching over us as an angel now.

To plant a tree in memory of Maria Morales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

