Obituary: Maria Aida Vega Morales

Maria Aida Vega Morales passed away on August 16, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Aida was born on July 16, 1942 to Pedro Vega and Maria Juarez-Vega in San Pedro Tacaro, Michoacan, Mexico. Where she met and later married the love of her life Saul and they made a beautiful life and family together. She was a very loving and supportive woman always encouraging those she loved to never give up because she knew they could do anything they set out to do and she was so proud of her family. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for and she will be greatly missed.