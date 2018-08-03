Subscribe for 33¢ / day

1926—July 31, 2018

Marguerite Potter, age 92, formerly of Wendell died Tuesday July 31st, at Morningstar Reflections of Idaho Falls due to natural causes.

Marguerite was the third child of Daniel E. and Adele Kirtland.

She was born in 1926 in La Jara, Colorado. Marguerite married C. L. “Von” Potter in 1945. They had only one child, Michael Potter. They have three grandchildren, Michael Von Potter, Challis Potter and Matthew Eric Potter (now deceased). Their great grandchildren include Kooper Jensen, Kasey Jensen, their sister Isabella, also Kyle, Lila and Luke Potter.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Marguerite was always friendly and adventuresome. She went on the Idaho Centennial Wagon Train with her husband Von. You could always find them together, they were constant companions.

Along with her husband Von, they ran cattle out on the Hagerman Desert and then ranched in the Wood River area. Marguerite and Von were members of the Draft Horse Association. They were also members of the Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club.

A viewing will be held Monday evening, August 6, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service _ Gooding Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Burial will follow in Hagerman Cemetery, Hagerman, Idaho.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Marguerite Potter
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments