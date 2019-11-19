Obituary: Margo Lue Craig Browning

December 14, 1942 – October 9, 2019
Margo Lue Craig Browning, age 76, of Henderson, Nevada and a long time resident of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 9, 2019 from natural causes.
Margo was born Dec. 14, 1942 in Kansas. She was born to Samuel Wiley Craig and Anita M. Brown. Margo attended school in Lost Hills and Wasco, California graduating from Wasco High School. Margo had many talents; excelling in engineering, sewing, playing the piano and clarinet. Margo was a gracious and loving person who helped others in need having worked with special needs children for years in Twin Falls until retirement. With a fun sense of humor, Margo enjoyed making others laugh.
Margo is predeceased by her two grandchildren Amy Alyson and James Rylan and survived by her daughter, Sheri Ann Chapman; son, James Thomas Chapman; seven grandchildren, Sheena Nichole, Jakob Darby, Mya Renae, Tashina Anne, Megan Taylor, Sean Patrick, and Haley Michelle. And seven great grandchildren; Cowan Darby, Tessa Marie, Bennett Lorne, Rory Flynn, Scarlett Azalea, Violet Iris and Charles Kelly. Margo was married to Chad Ernest Browning form Twin Falls, Idaho. They enjoyed life together until his death, Sept. 29, 2013.
Margo will be placed to rest next to her husband Chad Ernest Browning and her mother Anita M. Gilmore at Sunset Mortuary in Twin Falls, Idaho.
