July 29, 1931—July 30, 2019
On July 30, 2019 our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Margie May Allan Staheli, slipped peacefully away.
Margie was born in Salem, Utah to Jesse Glenwood & Ruby Dean Allan on July 29, 1931. She married Clarence B. Staheli on June 15, 1949 in the Manti Temple.
Margie held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Relief Society President, Young Women President, Primary President. She always served whenever asked. She loved the Lord and some of her last words addressed that love. Margie loved her husband and family and was always busy taking care of them and tending to their needs.
She worked side by side with her husband when they lived on the farm in central Utah and she also worked in Food Services for 25 year where the last 10 years she was the School Lunch Supervisor in Burley.
When she retired, she served as a tour guide at the Boise Temple every Saturday for three summers and served a Mission in the Philippines Naga Mission.
Those who are there to meet her are her grandparents, her father and mother, a sister DeEsta Allan, a brother Earl Dean Allan, a son (Allan Steheli), and son-in-law (Clifford Thompson). We are sure that it is a great reunion.
Those left to continue her legacy are six children, Kathleen Staheli Weeks (Bill), Kent Lee Staheli (Judy), Dee Ann Staheli Hunt (Robert), Clarice Staheli Johnson, Judith Lynn Staheli Gardner (Brent), Patricia Marie Staheli Barksdale (Scott), a brother Glen Allan, a brother Douglas Allan. She also has 24 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren.
Funeral services are being held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Burley 7th Ward Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2200 Oakley Avenue in Burley. Burial will take place in the Gem Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home in Burley and one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you donate to the general missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the staff at Parke View Assisted Living Center and the staff at Cassia Regional Medical Center.
Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
