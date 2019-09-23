Obituary: Margie Huls

February 6, 1932—September 14, 2019
Margie Bess (Barnett) Huls passed away in Gooding, Idaho on September 14, 2019. Margie was born on February 6, 1932 in Muskogee, OK. Her early years were spent in Muskogee where her father worked as a translator for the Cherokee Nation. In the late 30’s her family, like so many Oklahomans, took part in the Dust Bowl migration, leading them to a new life in Bakersfield, California.
As a teen, Margie loved attending the Saturday night dances at the local dance hall. One fateful night, Margie met Ray Huls, a handsome young man who had a knack for storytelling and making people laugh. Not long after their first dance, Margie and Ray married. Margie’s quiet demeanor proved to be the perfect counterbalance to Ray’s gregarious personality; resulting in 68 years of marriage, until Ray’s passing on February 14, 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Over the years, Margie had many monikers including preacher’s wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend; all of which she wore with pride. In her spare time, Margie could be found watching reruns of Gunsmoke while crocheting delicate pieces of art. She was an extraordinary crocheter. It is estimated she chain stitched thousands of miles of yarn, resulting in hundreds of family heirloom blankets, christening gowns and doilies.
Margie was preceded in death by her sweet husband Ray, siblings Mary, Clarence, Johnny, Raymond, Cullen, Ben and Calvin, and her loving grandson Randy. She is survived by her children Clarence (Jan) Huls of Mad River, CA, Nita (Louie) Davenport of Gooding, ID, Sally (Del) Hoagland of Soldotna, AK, Roscoe (Debbie) Huls of Cloverdale, CA; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Per Margie’s request, no funeral services will be held. A family gathering will be held on a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of : Huls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.