Obituary: Margie Fern Huff

July 24, 1926—October 19, 2019
Margie F. (Webb) Huff, 93 of Columbia, South Carolina died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Hugo, Colorado on July 24, 1926, Margie was a long-time resident of Wendell, Idaho. A beloved former elementary and high school secretary, Margie was known for her quick wit, hardworking spirit, love of country music and all things turquoise and, of course, her world-famous banana bread.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Aubry Huff in 2004, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Janice and Mike Bliss of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Laura Morris (Paul) of Columbia, SC, Jason Bliss (Erin) of Blaine, WA; and five great grandchildren, Felicity and Amelia Morris of Columbia, SC and Weylin, Easton and Jason Jr. of Blaine, WA.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery later in the fall. To honor her memory, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
