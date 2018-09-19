Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Obituary: Marge Holmes

January 19, 1930 – September 15, 2018

Marge Holmes, 88, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday morning, September 15, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls.

Marge was born January 19, 1930 in Twin Falls, the daughter of Everett and Adah Rayborn. She grew up and attended schools in Filer. She married Thomas Holmes and together they raised a son, Dennis Holmes.

Marge enjoyed reading and gardening.

Marge is survived by her son, Dennis Holmes (and his wife, Nikki Holmes) of Wilsonville, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tom Holmes.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A celebration of Marge’s life will be held as a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park with Chaplain Paul Jordan officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Marge Holmes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments