Obituary: Margaret “Sue” Earlene Benkula

October 2, 1938—June 7, 2020
Margaret “Sue” Earlene Benkula passed away peacefully at the age of 81 with her loving son and daughter-in-law at her side. Sue was born October 2nd, 1938 in Castleford, Idaho to John and Theo Clayton. She went to high school in Buhl, Twin Falls Idaho and graduated in Springdale Arkansas. Sue loved riding shotgun with her dad when he was driving truck. Her most vivid memory was riding up the old White Bird grade with her dad telling her to “jump out” if the truck began to go over the cliff.
Sue began her career with Cactus Pete’s Casino as a Black Jack dealer in 1969. Her love of taking care of the guest was a great passion of hers. In 1972, her career evolved with Sue becoming the first female pit boss in the state of Nevada and later a very respected shift manager! Sue was short, very sweet but very tough! She had to be feisty, raising three sons (Kenny, Perry and Steve) on her own. Customers often recalled Sue shaming the roughest & toughest cowboys who were wanting to fight. One phrase that has been used to often describe her is “She was a sweet and caring woman. She always made you feel special when she talked to you”! She treasured her life in Jackpot and the many friends who worked with her. She always remembered you!
Sue was very proud of building one of the first homes in Jackpot, giving her boys a secure and loving home. She also put up with everything that boys do and handling it with dignity and pride. Her sons were always first in her life, even when they were grown and left home. She loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. She always bought them ice cream and had it readily available whenever they would visit. She also loved taking them for walks always ending up at McDonalds for something sweet. Sue loved her Mother’s Day camping trips with her sons, sitting around the campfire, telling stories, riding on the back of an ATV with Steve or watching Kenny do his magic tricks! She traveled to work for over 20 years with her son Perry and cherished every moment.
Sue was preceded in death by her ex-husband Alfred Benkula, her son Perrine D. Vaughn, and one brother John Clayton. Sue is survived by her sons, Kenny (Christy) Vaughn and Steve (Carole)Benkula and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Cenoma House and Visions hospice who took such great care for her the last few years of her life.
There will be a viewing for family and friends Thursday, June 11th at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls from 5-7pm. Services will be Friday, June 12th at 11am at Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Avenue (the old Cains furniture building) Twin Falls. A memorial will be planned in Jackpot, Nevada at a later time for those who are not able to come be with us now.
