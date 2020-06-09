Obituary: Margaret “Sue” Earlene Benkula

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 2, 1938—June 7, 2020

Margaret “Sue” Earlene Benkula passed away peacefully at the age of 81 with her loving son and daughter-in-law at her side. Sue was born October 2nd, 1938 in Castleford, Idaho to John and Theo Clayton. She went to high school in Buhl, Twin Falls Idaho and graduated in Springdale Arkansas. Sue loved riding shotgun with her dad when he was driving truck. Her most vivid memory was riding up the old White Bird grade with her dad telling her to “jump out” if the truck began to go over the cliff.

Sue began her career with Cactus Pete’s Casino as a Black Jack dealer in 1969. Her love of taking care of the guest was a great passion of hers. In 1972, her career evolved with Sue becoming the first female pit boss in the state of Nevada and later a very respected shift manager! Sue was short, very sweet but very tough! She had to be feisty, raising three sons (Kenny, Perry and Steve) on her own. Customers often recalled Sue shaming the roughest & toughest cowboys who were wanting to fight. One phrase that has been used to often describe her is “She was a sweet and caring woman. She always made you feel special when she talked to you”! She treasured her life in Jackpot and the many friends who worked with her. She always remembered you!