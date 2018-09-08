Obituary: Margaret Jeanne Perkins

April 26, 1923 – August 24, 2018
Surrounded by family, Margaret Jeanne Perkins passed away gently on August 24, 2018, at the age of 95. Margaret is lovingly remembered by her children, Mary (Murray), Phillip (Esther), Connie, Brent (Erin), and Carrie (Tim), as well as 6 grand-and 9 great-grand children.
A native of Kirksville, Missouri, Margaret moved as an infant to Newton, Iowa. She resided there until her parents moved to Twin Falls, Idaho when she was a freshman in High School. Margaret began her college years in Denver at Colorado Womens’ College, completing a B.A in Interior Design at USC in Los Angeles. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.
While in Southern California, Margaret met and married her beloved Charles (‘Chuck’) Perkins, a Navy blimp pilot, in 1946. Soon, he brought his bride to Twin Falls to make their home, and joined the family restaurant business. They became active members of the First Presbyterian Church for the next 50 years. Margaret was involved in many clubs, including P.E.O. She also freelanced in interior design and managed The Paris, a fine clothing store. A second home on the Big Wood River in Ketchum became an important focus of family life.
Margaret’s husband passed away in 2007. She moved to Boise in 2015 where she lived close to her children, Brent and Connie. Margaret happily called Hillcrest retirement center her home, enjoying wonderful friends there while playing bridge, cribbage and Rummikub.
Margaret is remembered for her welcoming spirit and ease with which she brought new people into her loving sphere, as well as her classic style, passion for design, and the abundant joy in life and the love she shared with all she encountered. Her faith in Jesus Christ gave her peace, and we take comfort in the knowledge she is with Our Father in heaven, and remains a part of all of us
A memorial in celebration of Margaret’s bountiful life will be held this September 29th at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls First Presbyterian Church, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Boise Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 888-557-7177, or online at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
