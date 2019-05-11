Margaret Elizabeth Melton
December 11, 1920 - May 5, 2019
Margaret Elizabeth Melton lived 98 years of an amazing life. She was born on December 11, 1920 to Stephen and Hazel Secord Brabb in Buhl, ID. On May 5, 2019 she slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God.
She spent her youth and growing up days in Castleford with her parents and brothers and 4 sisters. It was there during potato harvest that she met her future husband, Alex Melton. He and his cousin drove from Tennessee to work in the harvest and word has it that it was love at first sight. They were married in 1938. Their first home was a little two room home that Mom's Dad built on a runner that was situated on the orchard on the farm. Dad planted a small garden in back and that started their farming career that included the areas of Lucerne, Gooding, and Filer until they retired and started spending the winters in Yuma, AZ. They loved it there. Mom played the piano for the church services in Araby Aces where they had their park model. They both played horseshoes, Mom being the only women on the traveling team! She was a beast at it! Bowling was also their sport. Playing every Friday night at either Magic Bowl or Sunset Bowl in Buhl.
Dad passed away in 1993 and Mom continued going to Yuma for a few years then decided to make Idaho her permanent home. She surely missed the winters there and the good friends she called her Arizona Family.
At the age of 50, Mom went to CSI and achieved her Associates degree in Medical Transcription and worked at the Twin Falls Clinic on Shoshone Street, a job she loved! She still found time to grow a magnificent garden, canning and preserving everything that grew, sew all our clothes, cook all our meals, take us to music lessons and make sure we went to church. She was choir director, played the piano and the organ for the First Baptist church in Filer and Buhl for many many years, retiring from that only when she was 90. Church was a large part of her life. Being a women of strong faith she had the courage to leave this world only when it was her time. She lived fine and well until that day and in fact was singing hymns with Chaplan John from Vision Hospice just two days before she left this world.
She moved to Grace Assisted Living four years ago, being quite resistant of that move as she was very independent but learned that it was good living and she excelled in Bingo and making new friends. She is now in the hands of God and all her family and friends who have gone before her. I am sure there is bingo, horseshoes, singing, and Kentucky Fried Chicken going on. She was sharp as a tack until a couple days before she passed doing the crossword puzzles, reading the paper and writing in her diary which she did on a daily basis since 1962.
Marge had a large family. Son, Stanley (deceased) married to Helen Jean Patterson Melton, Daughters, Joanna Eastwood, Becky Taylor (Ralph Taylor), Char Alexander and Richard Melton (Tammy Parries-Melton). Grandchildren, Kevin (Martha) Melton, Randy Taylor, Rhonda Taylor, Shawn (Angie) Mock, Jennie Hartman, Ryan Sharp (Maureen Neville-Sharp), Rick Sharp (Cindi Woolstenhulme-Sharp), Matthew Melton, Brynn LaFluer (Joe), Jennica Melton, and Kayla Melton. 17 Great Grandchildren and nine Great Great Grandchilren and many many nieces and nephews and cousins whom she all loved. Until the day of her passing we had five generations living!
She is preceded in death by her husband Alex Melton, son Stanley Dee Melton, three babies, two grandsons, Scott Melton, Ed Melton, two Brothers Kenny Brabb and David Brabb, sisters Mary Abshire, Della Klebe and Ruth Todd. Her remaining sibling, Virginia Williams aged 90 is living in Springfield, Oregon and she was able to do a video conference via phone just days before she passed as she hadn't seen her in years.
A Celebration of her life will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. Danny Marona will be the officiant and singer. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be mailed to Visions Hospice, 1770 Park View Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301. They gave Mom Dignity and Love the last few months of her life and for this we are eternally grateful. We are also very grateful for the love and attention and care she received at Grace Assisted Living where she made many friends. Dr. Dan Preucil, if you only knew how Mom didn't trust Doctors but she adored and trusted you! We miss you Momma but we know you are soaring with the angels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.