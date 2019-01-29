Obituary: Margaret E. Struthers

May 5, 1919—January 23, 2019
Margaret E. Struthers passed away at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
She was born on May 5, 1919 in Beatrice, Nebraska, the only daughter of Leonard and Rachel (Kilpatrick) Purdy.
In the 1920s the family moved to the Redlands, in California where Margaret would meet her future husband, Robert J. Struthers. They were married in 1938. The Struthers had three children, Patti, Jo and Robert. The family moved to Hailey, Idaho in 1949. Bob and Margaret bought Sun Valley Motors in 1950 and built their family home on the Sun Valley Lake are in that same year. In the early 1950’s the Kilpatrick Brothers Company was dispersed. Margaret’s two older brothers (Bill and Bud Purdy) acquired the cattle and Margaret and her younger brother (Paul Purdy) acquired the sheep.
Friends were important to Margaret’s life. With her relations with several of the strong women she knew in Sun Valley, they started the Gold Mine and their efforts grew into the Ketchum Community Library and the Gold Mine, as it is known today. These friendships were also the major glue that held together the Snow Shoe Club and many tennis games on the Sun Valley courts.
Margaret moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1963. She became an active member of the Blue Lakes Country Club and won many golf championships. It would be fair to say that she set an unofficial course record for number of holes she walked over the many years carrying her golf bag.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband and three brothers. She leaves behind her three children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
At Margaret’s request she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls.
Rest easy, Mom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.