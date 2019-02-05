Mardenne Nield
January 23, 1925 - February 4, 2019
PAUL – Mardenne Johnson Nield, a 94 year old former resident of Paul, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls.
She was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Oakland, California, the daughter of Andrew Kenneth and Zella Archibald Johnson. As a child, she lived in Logan, Utah, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Afton, Wyoming. She received a bachelor degree from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and a Master's Degree in English Literature from Idaho State University in Pocatello. She married Oran Nield on April 13, 1946, in Afton, Wyoming; they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on their 50th wedding anniversary.
She taught school for 37 years, with the majority of her time teaching in the English department of Minico High School. She also taught college courses. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and blessed the lives of many through her outstanding musical talent. She was the Paul Stake music chairman/director for many years and served as the Paul 2nd Ward's music and choir director. She was called as a member of the multi-stake public affairs council and with her husband, Oran, served a two-year stake mission.
Mardenne's love of community and its members led her to work on behalf of senior citizens in Minidoka County to make them aware of state and county services available. She, along with Kathleen Hedberg, put forth many long hours trying to establish a network of small, local libraries in the smaller communities in the Mini-Cassia area. Additionally, she was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing and gardening.
Those who had the privilege of knowing Mardenne, knew at once that she was an elect lady and a woman of impeccable character and integrity. Her high school students have and will always value her high expectations and her willingness to assist them achieving success in their lives.
Mardenne is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Ron) Smith of Rupert; a son, Michael Oran (Michelle) Nield of Shelley; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oran; two daughters, Jody Lynn Nield (who died at six months of age) and Elizabeth Nield (who was silently born); one sister, Barbara Johnson Linford; and a brother, Kenneth Dee Johnson.
The funeral will be held at Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
