July 3, 1946—November 30, 2018
Marcial Martinez Leija, 72, of Bliss, ID passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID.
On July 3, 1946 Marcial was born to Leopoldo and Mariana Martinez Leija in Dr. Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He later married the love of his life, Alicia Quintero de la Rosa on June 22, 1968. Not long after marriage they began their family and their journey in life together.
In 1970 they relocated to Bliss, Idaho where he cultivated his family roots and started farming and ranching with his family. Marcial’s passion for farming, ranching and strong work ethic was instilled to all his children and grandkids. He took great pride in supporting all his children in their 4-H and FFA projects. He enjoyed fishing, horses, BBQ-ing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Alicia Leija of 50 years, nine children: Domitilo Leija of Bliss; Arnulfo Leija (Shannon)—and their children, Josh and Christian Leija of Houston, TX; Esperanza Leija of Connell, WA; Hermelinda Leija and Merardo Leija of Hagerman, ID; Magdalena (Dan Weimer) of Pocatello, ID; Mary A. Leija (Conrad)—and their son, Dustin Freeman of Twin Falls; Jesse Leija of San Diego, CA; and Fransisca Leija of Hagerman.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Raymundo, Abraham, Francisca, Guadalupe, Julia (sister-in-law), Dario, Masedonio, Juana, and his loving parents.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church with a rosary to be held at 7:00 pm.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:30 am at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, ID. A luncheon will follow at St. Catherine’s Hall in Hagerman, ID.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.