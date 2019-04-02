Manuel Santos was born January 25, 1939, to Manuel de los Santos and Margarita Campos Santos, in Guerro, Coahuila, a northern province of Mexico. He moved to Minidoka, Idaho, with his parents and family of eight brothers and sisters in 1955 and has lived in the area for the majority of his life. He married Irene Fischer on April 29, 1961, and together, they had three children: a son, Lyle Santos of Burley; and two daughters, Maria Santos-Edgar and Tina Santos, both of London, England.
Manuel was a self-made man, beginning his working life in the fields and trucking industry in the early 1960s and remained in the agricultural trucking industry into the 1990s. He then pursued his dream and convinced his wife to join him in setting up Santos Metals and Recycling in Burley in August 1999 at the age of 60 years old. A hard-working, fun-loving couple, Manuel and Irene built their business like they raised their family, with laughter, love, relentless determination and optimism, and the company went on to become a great success in the community. After 14 years of dedication and hard work – at the age of 74 – Manuel and Irene sold their recycling business to enjoy retirement. To keep busy, he built another shop and loved spending his days buying and selling equipment in his spare time. Manuel and Irene also spent much time traveling with their children and grandchildren to destinations such as Paris, Venice, Spain, and, of course, lots of destinations in Mexico.
In 2017, his dream of buying a house in Mexico became a reality when Manuel and Irene purchased a home in Cabo San Lucas. With a view of the sea and the daily sun, it gave him great comfort and peace.
He passed away peacefully with his wife, Irene, and their three children, by his side at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 29, 2019, at the age of 80 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Irene Santos; son, Lyle (Nancy) Santos of Burley; daughters, Maria (Simon) Santos-Edgar and Tina (Michael Zucker) Santos both of London, England; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Rudy Santos of Boise; and sisters, Nohemi Madarieta, Myrna Looney and MaryEllen Vergara, all of Rupert, and Blanca Santos of San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Guillermo and Armando.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019. Officiating will be Pastor Dan Renz. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
The family will host a buffet lunch following the burial at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 East 3rd North in Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.