October 8, 1950—December 1, 2018

BUHL—On December 1, 2018, at his home, Manuel Pinho Teixeira went to be with our heavenly father and his daughter LaSalette, who preceded him in death on August 3, 1999.

He was born in Vila Real Portugal on October 8, 1950 to Albano and Conceicao Teixeira. In 1968, at the age of 18, he moved with his parents and siblings to California. While in California he met, fell in love and married his wife Maria in 1978. Together they raised a son and two daughters.

Manuel loved the outdoors and dedicated his life to running his own landscaping business and working at a Country Club Golf Course. In 1999, Manuel and his family moved to Buhl where he continued to enjoy the outdoor living. He embraced his Portuguese heritage by attending and helping at the IDES in Buhl, where he enjoyed socializing and dancing to Portuguese music.

Manuel is survived by his wife Maria; his son, Sergio (Mary DeVille); his daughter, Natasha; grandchildren, Corbin, Malayna, Lexi, Kyra, Kaylee and Kymber; sisters, Carminda Santos (Jose), Luisa Teixeira, Anna Corujo (Joe), brother, Al Teixeira (Telma), and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Joe.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Immaculate Conception, followed by a reception in the parish hall and concluding with graveside service at the West End Cemetery in Buhl at 2:00 p.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Manuel’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

