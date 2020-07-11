Obituary: Manuel Maximiamo Silva

For the next eleven years he and Olinda made a beautiful life in Faja dos Vimes. He worked hard milking and making cheese. He started his herd first with a goat and then growing into cows. He eventually got a donkey to carry his milk and cheese into town. During this time, he and Olinda had seven children, but unfortunately had to bury two young daughters, Isabelle and Adalina. Manuel had a desire for a better life and looked to America for that. In 1970 he, Olinda, and their five children moved to Merced, CA. For the next twelve years they lived in California and had three more children. In 1982 Manuel moved his family to Buhl, Idaho with the hope of owning his own Dairy cows again. Shortly after moving to Buhl his hope became a reality with Silva Dairy, teaching his sons all they needed to know to be successful Dairymen.