Obituary: Manuel Jasso Sr

Manuel Jasso Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends on May 8, 2020, from his battle with cancer. He was born on December 25,1928 in San Ygnacio, Texas to the late Marcos Jr. and Angela (Garza) Jasso.

Manuel was a migrant worker who traveled across the country to work the agriculture fields. He and Carolyn finally settled in Twin Falls in 1967. He seasonally worked for many Magic Valley farmers for decades. He also worked for Regal Homes, as well as, Amalgamated Sugar Company where he eventually retired. His whole life he was known as a strong man and a hard worker. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved all of his children and grandchildren. He had a special place in his heart for Ethan and Tony.