Obituary: Manuel Jasso Sr

December 25, 1928—May 8, 2020
Manuel Jasso Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends on May 8, 2020, from his battle with cancer. He was born on December 25,1928 in San Ygnacio, Texas to the late Marcos Jr. and Angela (Garza) Jasso.
Manuel was a migrant worker who traveled across the country to work the agriculture fields. He and Carolyn finally settled in Twin Falls in 1967. He seasonally worked for many Magic Valley farmers for decades. He also worked for Regal Homes, as well as, Amalgamated Sugar Company where he eventually retired. His whole life he was known as a strong man and a hard worker. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved all of his children and grandchildren. He had a special place in his heart for Ethan and Tony.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Miranda) Jasso of 58 years of marriage; children Grace (Lyle) Amlin, Manuel Jasso Jr, Molly (Brad) Newbry, and Monica (Adolfo) Garcia; sisters Zenona Jasso of San Ygnacio, Texas, Michela Garcia of Zapata, Texas, Ludevina Jasso of San Ygnacio, Texas, Martha (Elpidio) Botello of San Ygnacio,Texas; grandchildren Jordan Amlin, Jyssika (Kenan)Elliott, Stephanie Marie Jasso, Stephen and Anthony (Ashley) Newbry, Marcos (DesiRay) Garcia, Enrique and Andres Garcia. Great Grandchildren; Benjamin, Analia, Aundrea Carmona, Avienne Nevarez, Kaama Garcia and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcos Jr., and Angela Jasso; a son Mitchell; brothers, Marcos III, Jose Jesus and Noe Jasso; sisters, Maria Guadalupe (Laudro) Paredes, Rosa Olga (Jacobo) Ramirez
The family would like to thank the hospice nurse’s, Pam, Lindsay, Laura, Joy, Nikki and Mike for all their support, care, and help. Thank You to the friends that were with the family in this time. Thank You to Brad, Tony, and Trevor for the help.
No memorial services will be held at his time, but the family will have a private gathering at a later date. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.