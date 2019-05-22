May 6, 1997—May 15, 2019
Makayla Marie Castaneda and child, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday May 15th 2019. Makayla was born on May 6th 1997, in Burley Idaho, to Manuel and Jaime (Aldrich) Castaneda. Manuel and Jaime later divorced in 1999, and both remarried. Makayla gained a loving stepmother, Mindy, and two stepsisters: April and Monique from her father’s marriage, and gained a loving stepfather, Ernie, and two brothers AJ and Kade, from her mother’s marriage. Makayla loved all of her immediate and extended family very much. She shared many laughs, tears, and adventures with her friends and family.
Makayla was full of life and laughter, and always found the good in everything and everyone. She loved animals, and would care for them with endless compassion and affection. Makayla touched so many people’s lives with love and positivity, and her smile and laughter was infectious to anyone blessed to have her in their life. She was also a proud graduate of Cassia High School, and was in the class of 2016. Makayla was and is deeply loved, and will be missed more than any words can describe.
Makayla is preceded in death by her mother, Jaime Alejandro, her aunt Jennifer Aldrich, and her grandfather Terry Aldrich. Makayla is survived by her fathers, Manuel Castaneda and Ernie Alejandro, her brothers, AJ and Kade Alejandro, her stepmother, Mindy Castaneda, her stepsisters, April and Monique Salazar, and many cousins, second cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents that loved her very much.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday May 25, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one-hour prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
