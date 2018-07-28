Obituary: Mae Hamby

July 14, 1923 – July 24, 2018
Julia Mae Hamby, 95, of Kimberly died Tuesday July 24, 2018, at Twin Falls Cenoma House. She was born July 14, 1923, in Hollister, Idaho. Mae was one of 4 children born to LeRoy and Gladys McBride. Esther Lundy and Beverly Lehmer were her sisters and brother Bill McBride. She graduated from Kimberly High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband J.R. (Bob) Hamby and sister Esther Lundy.
She worked 26 years for Twin Falls Bank and Trust. She also was a proof reader for Twin Falls Newspaper and was a cook for Kimberly Schools Lunch Program.
In early years Mae was always canning, sewing and planting a garden. As years went on Mae she was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church on Irene & Washington in Kimberly. Also knitting baby caps and blankets for preemies and bandages that went on the orphan grain train from the Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was also a quilter. She was committed to her family.
She is survived by her 4 children, Annette Tarpinian of Spokane, Wa, Jim and Susan Hamby of Twin Falls, Walter Hamby of Hollister and John and Betty Hamby of Walla Walla, Wa.
Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of Mae’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls with Pastor Joshua Wiley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Her wishes of memorial contributions are to the Kimberly Senior Center, Redeemer Lutheran Church of Kimberly or a charity of your choice. Contributions may be given to funeral chapel staff to process or mailed to Reynolds Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 1142, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
