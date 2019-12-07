Obituary: M. Kyle Naylor

December 27, 1990—November 30, 2019
Matthew Kyle Naylor, husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, was born to Jerry Naylor and Brenda Goff Naylor in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Dec. 27, 1990. He passed on Nov. 30, 2019, in Chamberlain, South Dakota.
Kyle was born and raised in Twin Falls, Idaho. After graduating from Twin Falls High, he served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington DC South mission. Upon returning home, he continued his education at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, and met the love of his life, Alexis Hansen. After a year of courtship, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on Aug. 29, 2014. Alexis always brought out the best in Kyle and they loved each other unconditionally. In 2015, Kyle and Alexis welcomed their oldest son, Karter Kyle, into the world, followed a few years later by Brogan Kirkland in 2018. After finishing his Bachelor’s Degree at BYU-Idaho, Kyle was accepted to the UNLV Dental School in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he started in the Fall of 2018.
Kyle loved his family and was an amazing husband and father. He always treated Alexis with kindness and respect, putting her first in everything he did, being careful to always consider her feelings first. Kyle also loved his boys and would do anything to put a smile on their faces. He was always patient, loving, and kind no matter the circumstances. No matter how busy he was, the most important thing was always his family.
Kyle was a wonderful son who loved his parents dearly. He expressed his love often with kind words and actions. Even during his busiest times in dental school, he never failed to call his parents at least weekly with family updates and to check on their well-being.
Kyle was a wonderful man who loved life and always made the most of it. He loved to work hard and play hard. He thought he could do anything, and he did. He loved being with friends and doing the things he enjoyed most. Winter was his favorite time of year and skiing was his favorite activity. It was nothing to take an all-day drive for a good day on the slopes or to hike the back country and ski fresh powder.
Kyle became a good friend to everyone he met, and most would say an instant friend upon meeting him. He treated everyone with respect and kindness. Those who came to know Kyle would often say how much he impacted their lives. Kyle was honest, respectful, and showed integrity in all that he did. He was a religious man who had faith in God and practiced what he preached. He lived his religion with all his heart and taught those beliefs to his family and all who would listen through his words and deeds. Whenever there was an opportunity to serve others, he did so willingly and always gave his all. Kyle will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Alexis Hansen Naylor; two children, Karter Kyle and Brogan Kirkland; parents, Jerry and Brenda Naylor; siblings, TaSha Thompson, Ashley Brusman, and Miles Naylor.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located adjacent to the Temple at 2085 S. Temple Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. The viewing will be starting at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery in Ammon, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Alexis Naylor for the Kyle Naylor Memorial Fund in support of Alexis and her children. Donations may also be made to Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, and all funds will be given to Kyle’s family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
