{{featured_button_text}}

September 30, 1918—February 10, 2020

M. Aldena Turner, of Twin Falls, ID., went to be with her Lord on Feb. 10, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID.

Aldena was born Sept. 30, 1918 in Novelty, MO., the youngest child of William & Blanche Kleinkopf. At the age of 10 yrs., she moved with her folks & siblings from Novelty, MO. to Idaho, where she attended schools in Hansen, Roseworth, Murtaugh, Kimberly, Hollister & back to Murtaugh, where she met & married the love of her life, Roy O.Turner. She spent her early married life at her husband’s side farming in Murtaugh and later Eden, ID, and would later work for Roy’s brother, Rufus, at Community Building Supply, Murtaugh. They later together built their own house at Murtaugh, where they lived until 2007.

Aldena loved being a housewife & caring for their three children, doing handcrafts of various kinds – especially embroidery, crocheting & sewing, raising gardens (vegetable & flower) and doing lots of canning. Her joy was her Lord, her family and her home.

Aldena was preceded in death by her parents, brother Justin (Claribel) Kleinkopf, sister Florence (Elmer) Johnson—later (Ed) McNutt, son-in-law Carl Gergens, husband Roy, and one son, Stacy Lee Turner. Aldena is survived by her son, Jim (Leona) Turner of Murtaugh, and daughter, Pat Gergens of Twin Falls; six Grandchildren, Mick (Kelli) Turner and Brian Gergens of Twin Falls, Mark (Jen) Turner of Murtaugh, Linda (Sid) Austin of Blackfoot, ID., Monty (Amy) Turner of Pocatello, and Kerrie (Allen) Sartor of Clinton, Utah, as well as 12 great-grandchildren & 13 great great grandchildren.

No service will be held, at Aldena’s request. Family suggests memorials to be sent to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 601 Shoshone St. N, Twin Falls, or to a charity of your choice.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments