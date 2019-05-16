January 15, 1964—May 13, 2019
Lynn J. Kelsey, a 55-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, from sudden heart failure.
Lynn was born January 15, 1964, to J. Robert ‘Bob’ and Florence ‘Dolores’ (Herron) Kelsey. He attended Declo and Burley high schools and enjoyed many friends. He was with his special friend, Norma Martinez for many years. He loved his beautiful dogs: Shotan, Pandi, Patchu, Fifi, Smoky, and Teddy Bear.
Lynn loved family gatherings, sunsets, food, and joking around. He enjoyed his nieces and nephews. Lynn had a long road to heaven, but he is now there in peace with many loving and open arms. We will miss his humor and smile; special thanks to all who were kind and caring in Lynn’s life.
He is survived by his beautiful dogs (as he referred to them); his companion, Norma; his siblings, Eddy (Valerie) Kelsey of Declo, Debra (Rodney) Hammond of Burley, Bret (Rachel) Kelsey of Declo, Ronnie Kelsey of Declo, Bart (Tina) Kelsey of Eagle River, Alaska; and his sister-in-law, Karen Kelsey of West Valley City, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Denise Kelsey; nephew, William Wells; niece, Lively Asher; and beloved dogs, Dallas, Pagan, and Dakota.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Declo Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
