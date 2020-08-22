Obituary: Lynn Elliott Randall

December 15, 1948 ~ August 9, 2020
Lynn Elliott Randall of Salt Lake City, Utah and formerly of Jerome, Idaho passed away on August 9, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer.
Lynn was born on December 15,1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elliott Earl and Shirley Mae Nethercott Randall. He went home to Centerville, Utah, joined his sister Bonnie. He grew up riding bikes everywhere, as he said that they had the run of the neighborhood. He played sports, rode horses and enjoyed living by grandparents and cousins. He worked weeding onions by the row and picking cherries by the lug.
In 1964 the family moved to Jerome, Idaho where he learned to work on the farm . He played sports, worked on farm and in local service station, graduating for Jerome High in 1967.
After training at Fort Knox, her returned to Boise, Idaho participated in the National Guard, and started working in the concrete. He married Kay Patterson in 1969, they had one son,Chad, they later divorced. Because of the economy Lynn started traveling the country working in concrete. He went to St. Croix, and Hawaii as well as. He returned to Salt Lake to set up his own business. He was a craftsman with concrete, and well know. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his Son Chad (Cindy), Sister Bonnie Williams, Imperial, Ca, Brothers David (Kerry) Randall, Jerome, Idaho, Douglas (Laura) Randall, La Verkin, Utah, 3 Grandchildren, Jordan, Griffin, and Bailey His companion of 37 years, Carol Mudinger, Salt Lake, City, Ut,, 8 Nephews and nieces, many cousins and friends.
He was preceded by his parents, step mother Mary Alice Randall, sister Peggy Lee Randall, one nephew, Nicholas D. RandallAs per his wishes, there will be no service,
