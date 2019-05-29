December 28, 1960—May 26, 2019
Lynn Cox, 58, passed away peacefully at her home in Filer on May 26, 2019. She was born December 28, 1960 to Ken and Betty Thorpe. The youngest of their 3 children. She grew up south of Shoshone on the family farm, where she loved riding her horses and being outside.
In the mid 70’s she moved to Twin Falls with her mom. At just 17 years old she would travel around Europe for an experience of a lifetime. Lynn worked at various nursing jobs over the next few years, before finding her true passion of dog grooming. Lynn and her best friend opened their own “poodle parlor”. Lynn had The Doggery for over 30 years before she retired.
On her days off from work in the summer you could find her in her garden or flower beds. Every weekend she would be out planting or pulling weeds. As soon as harvest time crept around the corner, she would be in the kitchen sunrise to sundown canning. On top of all the canning she did for her family she didn’t stop there. She would bake all kinds of pies and other sweets. All of her recipes were always from scratch and there was never any measuring anything. When she was able to get away from both full time jobs, you could find her on the bank fishing. She wanted to make sure she always caught the biggest and most fish out of anyone who was with her. Lynn’s competitive streak did not end there. She would enter anything from antiques to pies to canned goods to you name it she would enter it. Lynn won many 1st place ribbons and best of show ribbons. If anyone would interrupt the NASCAR races, you would be at her mercy. Terry and Lynn would make a special anniversary trip to Las Vegas to watch the race. They were married in Elko, Nevada on March 2, 1984. Together they had one daughter named Micheala Lynn Cox. They spent the last 35 years together and created a beautiful home and family.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Terry Cox, her daughter, Micheala Cox, her stepsons, Jaremy and Kolby Cox, her sister, Carol Moore, and a brother.
A celebration of life will be held at her home in Filer at noon on Sunday, June 2, 2019. If you need the address or directions you can call Terry at 208-326-3196.
