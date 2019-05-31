{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 23, 1938—May 2019

Lynden Starr Williams, resident of Buhl, at 7:34 p.m. died hand-in-hand with his surviving wife at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, having lived to achieve eighty years of life among his loving family and friends.

Born in Harrisburg, Illinois on the twenty-third of December, 1938 to Curtis and Lillian Williams (Rigsby) as one of seven children, he served in the Army Airborne from 1959 to 1961, then the Peace Corps for another two years. Afterward he turned to his education receiving a BA and MA from Long Beach State College. He met and wooed his wife during studies of Spanish in Mexico City, discovering his love of Latin American culture. He married his life-long spouse Josefina Barrera and raised his only daughter, Christina. Upon completing his PhD at Kansas University, he was a Professor of Geography at Ohio University. His specialty was Geography of Latin America where he conducted many years of research, particularly in Peru and Ecuador. He would continue this career achieving Emeritus status, building their house in Buhl, Idaho designed by his wife and brother, Michael, that the two would inhabit for the remainder of his life, staying close with his daughter and her three children. He was an active member of the West End Men’s Association.

Members of his surviving family include his wife, Josefina (Barrera), his daughter, Christina Longbrake, his brothers, Don and Michael Williams, his sisters, Lorna Lazovsky and Wilda Cerny, and his three grandchildren.

He had an “only” child, but was a father and mentor to many throughout his career and retirement across many times and places in his long life. He was proud of all his “adopted” kids (nieces/nephews) who stayed with them in Athens, Ohio: Elda Shepard Schleske, Marion Dick, David Lazovsky, Carlos, Gabriela, Monica, Adriana, and Yesica Barrera. He will be remembered for his many stories and discussions as well as his work in the community with young people, the many minds he expanded, and all those who met him along the way. Lynden Williams and his many forms of service will be sorely missed.

A Vigil will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 6 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lynden’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

Lynden Starr Williams
