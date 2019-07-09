August 28, 1970—July 3, 2019
Lynda Thorne Cline, age 48, passed away July 3, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho due to complications related to diabetes. Lynda was a beautiful soul who loved all those around her unconditionally. She was a social butterfly who made sure everyone felt accepted and included. Her radiance drew people to her and everyone who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Lynda was born on August 28, 1970 in Ogden, Utah to Lynn and Ruth Ann (Denny) Thorne. She graduated from Clearfield High School in 1988 and served an LDS mission to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Lynda met the love of her life, Kelly Cline and was married in the Bountiful Temple in September of 1995.
Lynda loved children and her biggest wish was to become a mother. Kelly and Lynda were foster parents to 13 children, and she gained the title of mother when she adopted Kira, Kody and Dakota. They were sealed as an eternal family in 2005. More joy filled her heart when her grandson Mason entered her life.
Lynda spent the last four years of her life working as a special needs teacher to preschool age students at Pillar Falls Elementary School. Lynda loved her students and those she worked with dearly.
Lynda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved her callings in nursery, primary and as Relief Society President.
Lynda is survived by her husband Kelly, children Kira Farnworth (Marco), Kody Cline and Dakota Cline (Bubba), grandson Mason Farnworth, siblings Tammy (Travis) Heslop, Vicki (Brock) Hill, Scott (Shelly) Thorne, Ryan(Andra) Thorne, Kristie (Wayne) Taylor, Steven (Natalie) Thorne, father Lynn Thorne and bonus mom, Nancy and 42 nieces and nephews. Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Thorne, and nieces Lisa Marie Eames and Anna Ruth Thorne.
A celebration of Lynda’s life will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at 1625 S. 1100 W Syracuse, Utah and again Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at 421 Maurice Street North Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at that same location Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m., with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Internment at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of White Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.