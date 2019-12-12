{{featured_button_text}}

December 16, 1966—December 10, 2019

Lyle Raymond Martindale, 52, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. He was born as his family’s Christmas present on Dec. 16, 1966 in Burley, Idaho to Terry Edward and Jerolyn “Jerry” VanLeuven Martindale. He has lived in Burley and Paul for his entire life. He finished an associate degree after graduating from high school.

Lyle worked as a ditch rider for A&B Irrigation. He enjoyed bowling, basketball, slow pitch softball and watching old movies.

He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Steve and Ed Martindale. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wesburg in Twin Falls and Dr. Jackson and all the nurses at St. Luke’s in Boise.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Star First Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com.

Service information

Dec 16
Memorial Service
Monday, December 16, 2019
10:00AM
Star First Ward Chapel
96 South 200 West
Burley, ID 83318
