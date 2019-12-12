December 16, 1966—December 10, 2019
Lyle Raymond Martindale, 52, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. He was born as his family’s Christmas present on Dec. 16, 1966 in Burley, Idaho to Terry Edward and Jerolyn “Jerry” VanLeuven Martindale. He has lived in Burley and Paul for his entire life. He finished an associate degree after graduating from high school.
Lyle worked as a ditch rider for A&B Irrigation. He enjoyed bowling, basketball, slow pitch softball and watching old movies.
He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Steve and Ed Martindale. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wesburg in Twin Falls and Dr. Jackson and all the nurses at St. Luke’s in Boise.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Star First Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.