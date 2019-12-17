{{featured_button_text}}

December 16, 1966—December 10, 2019

Lyle Raymond Martindale, 52, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. He was born as his family’s Christmas present on December 16, 1966 in Burley, Idaho to Terry Edward and Jerolyn “Jerry” VanLeuven Martindale. He has lived in Burley and Paul for his entire life. He finished an associate degree after graduating from high school.

Lyle worked as a ditch rider for A&B Irrigation. He enjoyed bowling, basketball, slow pitch softball and watching old movies.

He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Steve and Ed Martindale. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wesburg in Twin Falls and Dr. Jackson and all the nurses at St. Luke’s in Boise.

A memorial service was held Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Star First Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Arrangements were under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com.

