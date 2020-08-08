Obituary: Lyle Laverne Moore

January 8, 1947 ~ August 2, 2020
Lyle Laverne Moore was born January 8, 1947 to Albert “Bud” and Florence “Deanie” Moore in Wendell, ID. He grew up and lived most of his life in Jerome, ID. He left this life before any of us were ready, but he left doing what he loved most in the place that gave him great joy, fishing at the lake.
Lyle married his high school sweetheart, Bonny Van Zante, in 1966 and they made their home for a number of years in Arizona until moving back to Idaho in 1979. Lyle and Bonny share 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Lyle was a jack of all trades from; Owner/Operator of Sundance Tire, Member of AZ Army National Guard, Sales Manager of Gary’s Freeway RV, and Treasurer of the Snake River Elks Lodge.
Lyle had a love of the outdoors from a young age. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sitting by the lake visiting with family and friends alike. He had the privilege of being a member of the Snake River Elks Lodge since 1968.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; twin infant sisters, Mary and Maryann; brother, Ron; and granddaughter, Madison.
Lyle leaves behind Bonny; his children, Stacy (Herman) Garcia, Kellie (Ed) Reagles, Brandon (Carol) Moore, and Summer ( Chase) Rodgers; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sister, Beverly Williams; brother, Richard (Illaria) Moore; and Liz (Big Yellow Dog) Moore; as well as many more family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Snake River Elks Lodge. 412 E. 200 S., Jerome, ID 83338.
Please share memories with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com/obituary/Lyle-Moore
