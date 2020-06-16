Obituary: Lyle Darwin Uscola

Lyle moved his wife and two children to Marsing, Idaho where they bought their first home, and he began teaching and coaching at Marsing High School. In the summer of 1963, Lyle and Glenda sold their home and moved back to Paul, Idaho, where Stephanie Kim was born in 1964. Lyle returned to Valley High School and taught there until joining Sierra Life Insurance Company to work full time. While selling insurance, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, and after buying the family farm with his brother, Elmer, back to Heyburn, Idaho. He later became a real estate broker and enjoyed the many acquaintances and friendships he made during that time.

Lyle and Glenda divorced in 1976. In 1982, Lyle returned to education. When asked if he noticed a big change in the students, he remarked, “Society has changed, but not kids. They still have the same challenges and emotions. It’s just that they have more to deal with now than before.”

In 1986 Lyle met Paula Estey while teaching her son math at Burley High School. He fell in love almost immediately. They married in the summer of 1987. She brought two children, Chris and Cindy, to the relationship, and he came to love them as his own. Lyle and Paula shared almost 33 wonderful years. They did everything together—they even washed their home’s windows together, he washed the outside while she washed the inside.