April 15, 1935 - December 5, 2019
Lyle D. Cunningham, 84, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away with his family by his side on December 05, 2019.
Lyle was born April 15, 1935 in Kimberly, ID the son of Orson and Berniece Cunningham. He was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Portland when Lyle was five and remained in Portland for six years. The family moved back to Kimberly and Lyle graduated from Kimberly High School in 1953.
In 1954, Lyle joined the US Army and served from 1954-1957 and active reserves for eight years. After his military service, he returned to Idaho to begin his 46-year career with Layne & Bowler Pumps which later became GJ Verti-line Pumps. In 1957, Lyle met the love of his life, Helen Phillips, and on October 28, 1957 the couple became engaged and married April 27, 1958. The couple had three children, son Brian (Carol) Cunningham, daughters, Holly Cunningham and Susan (Troy) Perkins.
You have free articles remaining.
Lyle is survived by his three children, grandchildren, Cody Cunningham and Courtney Cunningham, and sister Armeida Amlin. Lyle is preceded in death by his sweetheart of 58 years, Helen, his parents, and brothers Robert and Milton.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ippolito, and Hospice Vision for their excellent care of our dad. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 16, 2019 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.