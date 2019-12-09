{{featured_button_text}}

April 15, 1935 - December 5, 2019

Lyle D. Cunningham, 84, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away with his family by his side on December 05, 2019.

Lyle was born April 15, 1935 in Kimberly, ID the son of Orson and Berniece Cunningham. He was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Portland when Lyle was five and remained in Portland for six years. The family moved back to Kimberly and Lyle graduated from Kimberly High School in 1953.

In 1954, Lyle joined the US Army and served from 1954-1957 and active reserves for eight years. After his military service, he returned to Idaho to begin his 46-year career with Layne & Bowler Pumps which later became GJ Verti-line Pumps. In 1957, Lyle met the love of his life, Helen Phillips, and on October 28, 1957 the couple became engaged and married April 27, 1958. The couple had three children, son Brian (Carol) Cunningham, daughters, Holly Cunningham and Susan (Troy) Perkins.

Lyle is survived by his three children, grandchildren, Cody Cunningham and Courtney Cunningham, and sister Armeida Amlin. Lyle is preceded in death by his sweetheart of 58 years, Helen, his parents, and brothers Robert and Milton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ippolito, and Hospice Vision for their excellent care of our dad. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 16, 2019 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments