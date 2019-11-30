July 24, 1937—November 28, 2019
Luther was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on July 24, 1937, the first son to Luther Dull and Mary Ellen Sipe. Upon graduation from high school, Luther enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served a 4-year enlistment at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Due to his innate understanding and experience with electronics, he was quickly promoted with the rank of Airman 2nd Class to instructor- teaching the officer pilots about the Air Force planes firing systems.
While in the Air Force, Luther met Phyllis Kay Miller on one of his visits home resulting in a loving, fifty-one year marriage. They married on April 12, 1959. Luther was honorably discharged from the Air Force in January 1960 and he and Kay returned to Pennsylvania. They had 3 children.
Luther devoted his working life to the commercial refrigeration industry. He started working in refrigeration with his Dad in Somerset, Pennsylvania, while in high school. He returned to run his Dad’s refrigeration business after the Air Force. In 1967, he had the opportunity to explore another area of refrigeration working on yachts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. However, the mountains of the west were calling and in July 1969, Luther moved his family to Boise, Idaho to start a branch for Scott’s Refrigeration. This led to the job he loved for the rest of his working career. He became a well-respected, national leader in the refrigeration industry- teaching classes, designing refrigeration/ electrical systems, publishing articles in national refrigeration publications and starting- up new systems in stores in almost every state in the US and in Guam.
Luther loved hunting and was an exceptional wood worker. There was almost nothing he could not make or fix. He truly loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a quiet, kind man with a good sense of humor and a strong Christian faith his entire life that enriched those around him.
Luther lost his beloved wife, Kay, in March of 2010.
While working on a church project at Our Savior Lutheran Church a few years later, he met Yvonne Carpenter. Their friendship grew and they were married in January 2015.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, sister Connie Ream, of West Virginia, brother Neil (Patti) Sipe of Brisbane, Australia, daughter Jennifer (Ron) Dalton of Cedar City, Utah, daughter Lori (Tim) Tomlinson and son Gary (Diana Hadley) Sipe both of Twin Falls, Idaho, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, Dec. 6,2019 at 2 p.m. Internment to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
