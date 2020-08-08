Obituary: Luterio Rodriguez Jr

Luterio Rodriguez Jr

Luterio Jr. was preceded in death by his father Luterio Rodriguez Sr, his grandparents on both his mother's side, Charlotte and Herb Buccholz, and fathers' side, Felix and Mercedes Rodriguez. Luterio is survived by his mother Karen Lynn Rodriguez and two sisters Karel (Raymond) Gonzales, both of Twin Falls, Idaho and his eldest sister Connie (Thomas) Cuellar who also lives in Twin Falls.

Luterio Jr. also had and adored his 10 great nieces and nephews. Luterio Jr. was engaged to the love of his life Lena Netz who met and fell in love instantly. Lena lives in Gallup, New Mexico. Luterio Rodriguez Jr. loved spending time with family and friends, having BBQ's, and playing board games. Luterio loved traveling to Texas every summer to see his relatives on his father's side. He loved his fishing trips with his brother in law, Raymond Gonzalez. He loved taking his mother to the second hand stores and yard sales. He loved the holidays, especially Christmas, where he would carry on the tradition of hanging lights with the kids like his father always did. And he loved making tamales with family to bring in the new year every year.