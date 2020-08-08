Obituary: Luterio Rodriguez Jr

Luterio Rodriguez Jr
June 3, 1974 - July 31, 2020
It is with great sadness our family announces the tragic car accident that resulted in the passing away of Luterio Rodriguez Jr, on Friday the 31st of July 2020.
Luterio was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 3rd, 1974 and was the middle child born to Karen and Luterio Rodriguez Sr.
Luterio Jr. was preceded in death by his father Luterio Rodriguez Sr, his grandparents on both his mother's side, Charlotte and Herb Buccholz, and fathers' side, Felix and Mercedes Rodriguez. Luterio is survived by his mother Karen Lynn Rodriguez and two sisters Karel (Raymond) Gonzales, both of Twin Falls, Idaho and his eldest sister Connie (Thomas) Cuellar who also lives in Twin Falls.
Luterio had 14 nieces and nephews, Krista (Kris) Jefferson, Justin, Isaiah, Anthony (Daisy) Benitez and Aereka, Elysia Gonzales. Tony, Robert (Whitney) Cuellar Cassandra, Tomas and Victor Cuellar.
Luterio Jr. also had and adored his 10 great nieces and nephews. Luterio Jr. was engaged to the love of his life Lena Netz who met and fell in love instantly. Lena lives in Gallup, New Mexico. Luterio Rodriguez Jr. loved spending time with family and friends, having BBQ's, and playing board games. Luterio loved traveling to Texas every summer to see his relatives on his father's side. He loved his fishing trips with his brother in law, Raymond Gonzalez. He loved taking his mother to the second hand stores and yard sales. He loved the holidays, especially Christmas, where he would carry on the tradition of hanging lights with the kids like his father always did. And he loved making tamales with family to bring in the new year every year.
Luterio was such a sweet, kind, and loving person, who would give you the shirt off his back or he would help any and everyone he could. Even if that meant giving you the last of his money. He would not hesitate to lend a helping hand. He was loved dearly by all his family and friends.
Such a tragic accident that took the life of this amazing person.
A viewing for Luterio Rodriguez Jr. will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on August 8th, 2020 from 1-3pm. A grave side service and burial will be held at the Sunset Cemetery to lay his ashes with his father. Those services will be held on Friday the 14th of August, 2020
There will be a dinner to follow where we can celebrate his life and share all the many memories we all have. Any who knew Luterio is encouraged to come.
