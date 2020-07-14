Obituary: Lulu Mae (Correll) Coates

Lulu Mae attended and graduated from the Little River High School in 1944. She attended Emporia State Teacher College that summer and was hired to teach at Libby elementary school where she had attended first through eighth grade. She was in 4-H all of her school years and won the coveted state leadership award for a trip to Washington D.C. in 1945. In 1946 she married Elmer Correll after he was honorably discharged from the army. They lived at Little River and their son, Charles, was born there.

Elmer had promised to take his family to Idaho to visit Lulu Mae’s sister and her husband, Nellie and Virgil Lickley. And so in October of 1948 they and Lulu Mae’s mother and father made the journey by car to Idaho. Little did they know this trip would dictate what the rest of their life would become. They stayed in Idaho even though the big snows and cold weather were a challenge. Lulu Mae was hired to teach at the Falls City School but the next year she was pregnant with daughter, Charlene, and had to resign. (Not allowed to teach if you were expecting!) But she continued to pursue her education and received her degree from Idaho State University. She taught at Eden, Dietrich and then for 17 years at Wendell before retiring.