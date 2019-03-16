Obituary: Luella Luther

November 29, 1914—March 8, 2019
Perny Luella (King) Luther was known by friends and family as Lu or Luella.
Perny Luella King was born on November 29, 1914 in Peola, Asotin, Washington to Gerald Roselle King and Perny Lavina King as the second of four children, Donald, Luella, Edith, & Helen.
She passed away March 8, 2019 while in the Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville, CA. She had been residing with her daughter Lorna Marie (Luther) Buckalew.
She married Carter Van Luther of Gooding, Idaho in Tacoma, Washington on June 11, 1937. The family lived in Buhl, ID where their first three children, Gary, Vernon, & Gerald joined the family. Lorna, the only girl was born when they lived in Jerome. Luella worked at the Tupperware plant in Jerome and also worked at the cannery in Buhl. She was her husband Carter’s assistant as he taught Vo-Ag in the Jerome High School and for a time helped run the canning kitchen in Jerome. She cooked and served for the Methodist Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter Van Luther and son Vernon Lee Luther and two grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Gary (Marcia) Luther and Gerald Luther both of Jerome, ID and a daughter, Lorna (Jay) Buckalew of Susanville, CA, seven grandchildren, three step grandchildren, eight great grand children and four great, great grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by those who loved her. Services are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.