March 28, 1917-May 4, 2019
The most wonderful angel on earth was called home on Saturday, May 4. We will miss her guiding light in our lives but take comfort in knowing she was blessed with the most amazing life filled with love and beautiful memories.
Lucille was born in Oklahoma on March 28, 1917 to Oscar Jones and Bertha May Brant Jones. She had five sisters and three brothers.
She moved to Idaho, married Don Shelly and had two children, Ladonna and Eugene. She sadly lost her loving husband in 1964. She found love again with her last husband Gideon Sperle, whom passed away in 2005.
Lucille was a long time member of The Seventh Day Adventist Church. Her whole goal in life was to teach everyone about Jesus and the bible. If you ever needed a Prayer, she was the one to go to. Her light always burned bright for anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, all her siblings, her husbands, Don Shelly and Gideon Sperle, one grandson James Shelly, and her sweet daughter, Ladonna Bolton.
She is survived by her son Eugene Shelly (Gayle) Her Grandchildren, Kirby Butler, Lisa Cameron (Mike), Teresa Newkirk (Doug), Annette Hempleman (Dana), Tammy Shelly and Kerry Eisenring (Eddie). 15 great grandchildren and 21 great great grandchildren. Her special friend Gayle and so many other friends that there’s not room enough to mention! She always let every single one of us know how much she loved us. She will be dearly missed.
We would like to extend a big thank you to Jim and Kathy Lynch and the staff at Willowbrook. Also to the hospice team from Auburn Crest, the loving care given to our sweet mother and grandmother will always be remembered.
A Viewing will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home on Sunday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Parkes Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 13 at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.