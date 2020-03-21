Obituary: Lucille Sallee Morgan

Lucille was born in Pocatello, Idaho on September 23, 1923, the oldest of three girls to A.C. (Cube) Sallee and Mabel Edholm Sallee. During the depression, her father worked for Skaggs Brothers and American Stores, with the family eventually settling in Nyssa, Oregon where her father opened his own grocery business. She graduated from Nyssa High School and it was here she obtained her life-long nickname of Sal. She continued her education at Oregon State University (then College), joining Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After college graduation she became a social worker for Payette County and because her parents charged her no room and board, she bought one of the first post-war new cars and spent much of the rest of her salary on her outstanding wardrobe. While on a date with someone else she met her future husband, Frank Theodore (Ted) Morgan, Jr. They were married on Aug. 1, 1948, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Nyssa.