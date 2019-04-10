{{featured_button_text}}

Lucille Mora Schilling Parker

December 15, 1919—April 7, 2019

Lucille Mora Schilling Parker, 99 years, a resident of Gooding died, April 7, 2019 at the Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding.

Lucille was born on December 15, 1919, in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Luigi Mora and Serena Parigi of Beramo, Italy.

Lucille was raised first in Oakland, California, then attending high school in Oroville, California.

Lucille married Henry R Schilling Jr. in September of 1940 residing on their ranch in Oroville. Henry died in December of 1959. Lucille remarried to Troy Parker. Lucille moved to Hagerman, Idaho in 1986.

Lucille is survived by her children; Betty Jean McIntosh of Eden, ID; Mary Ann Farmer of Gainesville, GA; and Joseph Schilling of Gresham, OR. Her son Henry R Schilling III preceded her in death.

Lucille has seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

At her request no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

