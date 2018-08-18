June 3, 1917 – August 13, 2018
Longtime Hailey resident, Lucille Catherine Johnson, 101, died peacefully with family by her side at her daughter’s home in Nampa on August 13, 2018.
Lucille was born in Bellevue, Idaho on June 3, 1917 to Ray and Josephine Shipp. She had a happy childhood growing up with her two older brothers Dick and Elwin, and younger sisters Geraldine, Velma and Ellen. She graduated from Hailey High School in 1935 where she was active in 4-H and played point guard on the school’s first girls basketball team. Her love for basketball continued thru the years as an avid LA Lakers fan. After high school, Lucille worked as a secretary for the Forest Service and earned money doing chores and housework.
She married Albert (Al) Johnson on October 5, 1937. They were married 56 years. They had four children: Arlene, Dennis, Carol and Susan. They made their home in Hailey except for a few short stints in Vancouver, Washington during the war when Al went to work in the shipyards. They were members of the Lutheran Church which Al helped establish in the valley. Lucille worked as a postal clerk at the Hailey Post Office for over 20 years retiring in 1982.
Affectionately dubbed ‘Sis’, Lucille was a wonderful homemaker, cook and gardener. Her home was the gathering place for special events and holidays, especially the ‘4th of July’ when friends and family would unite for the festivities in Hailey and a backyard picnic.
Lucille was a kind, gentle woman; however, she spoke up for herself and her family when necessary. She could be stubborn, and you could never ‘pull the wool over her eyes’.
Through the years, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, sewing, watching basketball and game shows.
The past 12 years of Lucille’s life were spent living with her daughter Susan, son-in-law Luis and granddaughter Holly who provided her excellent care.
Lucille was more surprised than anyone that she lived so long. When asked the secret to her long life, she’d say, ‘Eating Sauerkraut’.
Lucille will be sorely missed by those she left behind. Her surviving family and friends are grateful for the many years they had with her.
She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, all of her siblings, one granddaughter and one great-great grandson.
A graveside service for Lucille will be held at the Hailey Cemetery on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
