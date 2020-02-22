Obituary: Lucas Cameron Wells

July 15, 2004 ~ February 18, 2020
BURLEY – Lucas Cameron Wells, age 15, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
He was born July 15, 2004, in Burley, Idaho, the son of David and Candice Blacker Wells; he joined Kortni, Trevor and McKenna, and was very much loved. They were later joined by baby sister, Adrienne Cleo Wells, in 2012.
Lucas loved to ride bikes, horses and skateboards. Additionally, he was a unbelievable eater—literally having a hollow leg! He was a member of the cross country and wrestling teams at Oakley High School. Lucas enjoyed dancing and meeting new people. There was not anyone he didn’t know. He enjoyed spending time with Grandpa Wells fixing things such as, fences and sprinklers, and he also enjoyed welding. He liked to hunt and fish with his dad and loved outdoor activities. He listened to a lot of different genres of music.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and at the time of his death was a priest in the Aaronic Priesthood.
He is survived by his parents, David and Candi Wells; siblings, Kortni (Bryant) Gardner of Logan, Utah, Trevor (Sydney) Wells, McKenna Wells and Adrienne Wells all of Burley; his paternal grandparents, George K and Carol Wells of Oakley; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Judy Blacker of Burley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Margaret Wells, and Cleo Thompson; and a cousin, Junior Hansen.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, located at 2404 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will be in Basin Cemetery east of Oakley.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
