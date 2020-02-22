Obituary: Lucas Cameron Wells

July 15, 2004 ~ February 18, 2020

BURLEY – Lucas Cameron Wells, age 15, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

He was born July 15, 2004, in Burley, Idaho, the son of David and Candice Blacker Wells; he joined Kortni, Trevor and McKenna, and was very much loved. They were later joined by baby sister, Adrienne Cleo Wells, in 2012.

Lucas loved to ride bikes, horses and skateboards. Additionally, he was a unbelievable eater—literally having a hollow leg! He was a member of the cross country and wrestling teams at Oakley High School. Lucas enjoyed dancing and meeting new people. There was not anyone he didn’t know. He enjoyed spending time with Grandpa Wells fixing things such as, fences and sprinklers, and he also enjoyed welding. He liked to hunt and fish with his dad and loved outdoor activities. He listened to a lot of different genres of music.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and at the time of his death was a priest in the Aaronic Priesthood.