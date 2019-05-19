February 24, 1931 - May 16, 2019
Loyd Estel Overlin, 88, of Grace, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.
Loyd was born on February 24, 1931 in Matheson, Colorado to Frank and Evaline Overlin. He grew up in Kimberly, Idaho and graduated from Kimberly High School. After high school he went into the Army where he served a term in Germany. On May 20, 1960 he married Wilma Jean Mabey, of Oakley, Idaho.
Loyd worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until retirement. He then joined the Twin Falls Civil Air Patrol which he enjoyed immensely. After the civil air patrol he volunteered his time to Operation Life Saver teaching grade school children on the dangers of playing on and around trains & railroad tracks.
Loyd is survived by his son, Gary (Joann) Overlin of Grace, ID; daughter, Brenda Rooke of Drummond, ID; and three grandchildren, James Rooke, Dalton Overlin and Joeleen Overlin; sisters, Lucille Peterson and Betty Pniester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; brothers, Donald Overlin and Harvey Overlin; son-in-law, Kyle Rooke.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.