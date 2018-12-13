May 7, 1946 – December 11, 2018
On Tuesday, December 11, 2018, Lowell Grant Ward, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Richfield, Idaho. Born May 7, 1946 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Olive Almedia Campbell and Clifford Wilmer Ward, Lowell moved to Richfield as an infant and has been a lifelong resident.
He married Maureen Elaine Hancock on March 6, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of seven children. As a boy, he worked with his parents at the Nelson-Ricks Cheese Factory (later Ward’s Cheese), making boxes and wrapping cheese. As a young man he served a church mission in California in the West Spanish American Mission after which he served in the US Air Force for 2 years. He attended college and played football at Ricks and Idaho State University. He also attended Brigham Young University.
Lowell escaped death many times beginning with a brain tumor in 1973. This began a lifelong struggle with health problems. Our family was blessed to have 45 extra years of borrowed time with him as husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
He loved golfing at Blue Lakes Country Club and later enjoyed being an owner of Candleridge Golf Course where the Twin Falls temple now stands. Many in town enjoyed seeing him out chipping golf balls in his beautiful yard as they drove by.
Lowell loved his Richfield Tigers and was a proud supporter of his children and grandchildren. We will cherish many fond memories gathering in his room to rehash a game or a race or to watch the BYU Cougars on TV together.
He performed many kind acts of service on condition of anonymity, many of which will never be known except to him. When his health permitted, he kept the church walks clear of snow and helped snow blow his friends and neighbors out of their driveways.
Lowell treasured his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His life was marked by loyal, dedicated service. He cherished studying the scriptures and had a firm testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ. He served in many callings, including most recently as a youth Sunday School teacher for his grandson and formerly as bishop. He loved attending the temple with his sweetheart and looked forward to the day of seeing his son again. The morning of his sudden passing he said, “I want to see Jared.”
Lowell and Maureen are the parents of Jared Ward (deceased), Deanna (Alex) Sutter, Rebecca (Matthew) Kent, Emily (Richard) Fernandez, Debra (George) Turgoose, Paul Ward, and Steven (Kris) Ward, and grandparents to 19 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Clifford ‘Jay’ Ward, and his sweet boy, Jared Lowell Ward, who died as a child. He is survived by his siblings, Sharon (Richard) Christensen, Dallas (Margaret) Ward, and Joyce Ward.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Richfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Bishop Delbert Tree officiating. The family will greet visitors at 9 am. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lowell’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
