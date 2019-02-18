July 13, 1937—February 15, 2019
BURLEY – Lovel Louise Blacker, an 81-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, February 15, 2019.
She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 13, 1937, to Beniah Cutler and Lovel Phillips Wheeler. She had two older brothers, three younger brothers, and two younger sisters. The family moved to Mesa, Arizona, when Lovel was in the first grade. She continued in the Mesa schools, and graduated from Mesa High School in 1955. She was 14 years old before her sister was born, so she grew to become a tomboy. She was always encouraged by her dad to be competitive with her brothers. During World War II, money was scarce, so they would spend their summer vacations in the mountains and lakes close to home, including hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. She loved the outdoors, swimming, hiking, etc. She loved the canoe and freedom she felt on the water.
After high school, she enrolled at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, wanting to get some training in the field of art, water colors, etc. However, at the end of her first week of college, she met her future husband at the Get-Acquainted Dance. On May 4, 1956, she was married and sealed to Marvin Blacker in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They moved to some freshly-cleared land southwest of Burley, and have lived at the same location for 63 years.
She had the personality of the Energizer Bunny. She was always busy. Family came first, and her talents were unlimited – cooking, sewing, ceramics, cake decorating – she could do it all. She loved the outdoors and claimed Lake Cleveland as her own, especially for the week of Grandma’s Camp. As a camp director for the Young Women, she and three other thrill-seeking women, took the 16 to 17-year-old young women down the middle fork of the Salmon River for their High Adventure Certification. Her favorite calling was working with the 11-year-old scouts; not just teaching them scouting skills, but to have love for their country, the flag, being kind to others, and having self-respect. There was no merit badge for it, however, they also had to pass off marshmallow roasting. In 1999, she received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Perhaps the most memorable calling was being able to serve a full-time mission with her husband to the Kingdom of Tonga; teaching home economics to high school students.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin; her children, Teresa Ritchie (Neil), Ted Blacker (Kathleen), Cindy Lloyd (Dan), Wallace Blacker (Lisa), Linda Holt (Tony), and Heather Waters (Shane); 28 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Wheeler (Faye); and sisters, Karen Jackson (Scott) and Diane Hathcock (Ike).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beniah and Lovel Wheeler; four brothers, Bill, Benny, John and Doug; and a grandson, Joshua Lloyd.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 160 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perpetual Education Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
