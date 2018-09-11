Subscribe for 33¢ / day

December 17, 1922 – September 1, 2018

Louise Painter Church, born December 17, 1922 in Burley, ID, passed away on Sept. 1st at her home. She was surrounded by her loving children, Kristeen Church and J. Thomas Church.

A service will be held on Sept. 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Federal Heights LDS church at 1300 E. Fairfax Rd, SLC. A visitation will be at 1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow on Sept. 15, 2018 at 1:00 at the Pleasant View Cemetery located in Burley, ID. The entire obituary can be found on www.larkinmortuary.com/obituaries.

