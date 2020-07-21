Obituary: Louise Charles Schoen

August 20, 1938 – July 16, 2020
Louise Charles Schoen left this Earth to be with God on July 16, 2020 at the age of 81.
Louise and her twin brother, Louis were born August 20, 1938 in Rupert, Idaho to Mable and Llewellyn Charles. She was raised with her 2 brothers (Walt and Fred), and 2 sisters (Betty and Frances), on the family farm in Rupert, Idaho. Her fondest memories were spent helping her dad and brothers on the farm, and fishing in the Snake River near their home.
Louise was in the first graduating class of the new Minico High School in 1956. For many years she enjoyed connecting with high school friends and being active with high school reunion activities.
Louise, aka “Charlie,” was hired as a bank teller at Idaho First National Bank in Rupert (now US Bank). She worked there for 10 years. Louise loved to talk about her years at the bank, doing some of her favorite things…talking with customers and counting money.
Louise married Walter Schoen, in June 1965. They moved to Walt’s farm in Paul, Idaho, where she began her life as a farmer’s wife and homemaker. Their daughter, Mechelle Schoen (Wilson), was born in 1967, and Louise added “doting mother” to her resume.
Louise became a grandmother in September 2006 to Joshua, and then Jonah in 2009. Her life soon revolved around her 2 grandsons. Louise and Walt moved to Star, Idaho to be closer to their family in 2010. Louise spent the last 10 years celebrating every moment she could with her family.
Louise is preceded in death by her brother Louis, mother Mable (Short) Charles, father Llewellyn Charles, brother Walter (& Norma) Charles, and many beloved grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Louise is survived by her husband Walt Schoen (Eagle, Idaho), daughter Mechelle (Chris) Wilson (Eagle, Idaho), grandsons Joshua (13) and Jonah (10) Wilson (Eagle, Idaho), and brother Fred (Roberta) Charles (Craig, Colorado), and sisters Betty Sprague (Mesa, Arizona) and Frances (Bud) Yadon (Boise, Idaho).
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. The service is reserved for family only, friends may log in online to view the service from Louise’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
