Obituary: Louise Charles Schoen

August 20, 1938 – July 16, 2020

Louise Charles Schoen left this Earth to be with God on July 16, 2020 at the age of 81.

Louise and her twin brother, Louis were born August 20, 1938 in Rupert, Idaho to Mable and Llewellyn Charles. She was raised with her 2 brothers (Walt and Fred), and 2 sisters (Betty and Frances), on the family farm in Rupert, Idaho. Her fondest memories were spent helping her dad and brothers on the farm, and fishing in the Snake River near their home.

Louise was in the first graduating class of the new Minico High School in 1956. For many years she enjoyed connecting with high school friends and being active with high school reunion activities.

Louise, aka “Charlie,” was hired as a bank teller at Idaho First National Bank in Rupert (now US Bank). She worked there for 10 years. Louise loved to talk about her years at the bank, doing some of her favorite things…talking with customers and counting money.

Louise married Walter Schoen, in June 1965. They moved to Walt’s farm in Paul, Idaho, where she began her life as a farmer’s wife and homemaker. Their daughter, Mechelle Schoen (Wilson), was born in 1967, and Louise added “doting mother” to her resume.